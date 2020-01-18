LSU Parade 2020: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Five days after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship, the 2019 LSU Tigers and their fans got to formally celebrate with a parade in Baton Rouge.

This has already been a busy week for LSU since its 42-25 victory over Clemson. The team visited the White House on Friday to meet President Donald Trump, then flew back home for Saturday's hometown celebration.

None of the Tigers players seemed to be worn out by all of their traveling, though:

Their fans were also happy to bask in the glow of the program's first national title in 12 years and fourth undefeated season ever.

Head coach Ed Orgeron used his parade float to toss out Mardi Gras beads to fans in the crowded streets:

Joe Burrow continued his quest to be the coolest guy in the world standing alongside several of his teammates:

After the parade wrapped up, the Tigers and roughly 13,000 fans made their way into Pete Maravich Assembly Center for even more celebrating.

There was one brief moment when LSU fans didn't seem happy, though they quickly got over that thanks to some quick thinking by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey:

Once the players started speaking, there was good news for the team looking ahead to 2020:

Burrow, never one to lack confidence in any situation, used his time at the microphone to call LSU's win over Alabama a one-sided affair and offered insight into what being recruited by the program was like:

LSU's cup runneth over with trophies from its success this season. Burrow and Orgeron got to show off their hardware in front of the raucous crowd:

To cap off the ceremony, the entire team gathered onstage to be presented with the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy:

The Tigers put together a season for the ages, one that reasonably puts them in the conversation for the best team in college football history. Their 726 points scored were the most-ever by an FBS team in the Associated Press poll era. Burrow set FBS records for passing touchdowns (60), touchdowns responsible for (65) and passer rating (202).

There is a lot of work ahead for Orgeron and his staff to replace all of the departing talent, headlined by Burrow. But there is plenty of time to think about that. Saturday put one final bow on one of the most memorable seasons in recent sports history.