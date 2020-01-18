Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 23 EPL Table

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday as they ceded yet more ground to Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United earned a last-gasp 1-0 win over Chelsea at St. James' Park.

It was a day to forget for both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, too, as they drew with Watford and Sheffield United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers salvaged three points from 2-0 down at Southampton, while Norwich City claimed a 1-0 win over fellow relegation candidates Bournemouth.

Saturday's Results

Watford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Aston Villa

Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace

Norwich City 1-0 Bournemouth

Southampton 2-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United 1-1 Everton

Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea

Premier League Table (GP, GD, Pts)

1. Liverpool: 21, +36, 61

2. Manchester City: 23, +37, 48

3. Leicester City: 22, +26, 45

4. Chelsea: 23, +9, 39

5. Manchester United: 22, +11, 34

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 23, +4, 34

7. Sheffield United: 23, +3, 33

8. Tottenham Hotspur: 23, +5, 31

9. Crystal Palace: 23, -4, 30

10. Arsenal: 23, -2, 29

11. Everton: 23, -7, 29

12. Newcastle United: 23, -12, 29

13. Southampton: 23, -13, 28

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 23, -5, 25

15. Burnley: 22, -13, 24

16. West Ham United: 22, -8, 23

17. Watford: 23, -14, 23

18. Aston Villa: 23, -15, 22

19. Bournemouth: 23, -16, 20

20. Norwich City: 23, -22, 17

Visit the Premier League website to view the full standings.

Winner: Liverpool's Title Charge

Liverpool did not even play on Saturday, but they were the major winners as City slipped up once again.

The Sky Blues' failure to win against the Eagles means the Reds are 13 points clear in the title race with two games in hand.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone summarised Liverpool's situation:

If Man City or Leicester City don't drop any more points, Liverpool will guarantee the title if they win their next 11 games, the final match in that run being away at the Etihad Stadium.

Per football writer Andrew Beasley, they could even win it at Goodison Park, the home of local rivals Everton, in the right circumstances:

The Reds have failed to win just once in 21 league matches this season. Even if their form were to drop, City's showings so far suggest they'd be incapable of making up the deficit.

Loser: Kepa Arrizabalaga

When Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, they made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, paying a £71 million fee.

While the Spaniard could not control the sums involved, such a price tag brings with it expectations, and he isn't coming close to living up to them.

He failed to keep out Isaac Hayden's 94th-minute header on Saturday, despite getting a hand to the ball.

The 25-year-old attracted plenty of criticism on social media:

It's not the first time he's let Chelsea down this season, either. On Thursday, The Athletic's Liam Twomey and Simon Johnson reported his save percentage was among the Premier League's bottom three.

After Saturday's debacle, that position might be even worse.

Winner: Newcastle's Survival Hopes

Newcastle stopped the rot after three consecutive defeats with their 1-1 draw with Wolves last time out, and they picked up an even better result Saturday.

Things didn't look promising for the Magpies when Jetro Willems was stretchered off early on. Newcastle are in the middle of an incredible injury crisis: They had lost two players against Wolves, having entered that match with 10 missing.

However, after keeping Chelsea at bay, they snatched three points at the death:

Football writer Kristan Heneage and the Chronicle's Mark Douglas gave their take on the Toon:

Newcastle have now picked up five wins and a draw in their last seven home meetings with Chelsea.

Steve Bruce's side are far from safe yet—and the injuries will likely take a toll—but they have a seven-point cushion on the relegation zone.

Loser: Pep Guardiola's Birthday

City boss Pep Guardiola celebrated his 49th birthday on Saturday, and he was hoping to buck an unfortunate trend for the Sky Blues:

That run extended, however, as they failed to beat Palace.

The Eagles, who picked up a 3-2 win at the Etihad last season, took the lead through Cenk Tosun. City looked to have salvaged victory thanks to a late brace by Sergio Aguero, but a Fernandinho own goal proved their undoing:

As football writer Joel Rabinowitz observed, City have had trouble with consistency:

It's a far cry from the 14-match winning streak they put together at the back end of last season to win the title by one point.

Given their struggles this season, perhaps the only way they'll manage a similar run is if Guardiola makes a wish blowing out the candles on his cake.