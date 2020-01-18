Astros Rumors: Dusty Baker to Interview for Manager Job Amid Mets Interest

Astros Rumors: Dusty Baker to Interview for Manager Job Amid Mets InterestJanuary 18, 2020
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Veteran MLB manager Dusty Baker will reportedly interview with the Houston Astros about their managerial vacancy Monday.
Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported the update Saturday. Baker is also a candidate for the same position with the New York Mets, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
1 Move for Each Team's Remaining Offseason Cash
Pairing every MLB team with one remaining FA who makes sense