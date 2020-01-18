Astros Rumors: Dusty Baker to Interview for Manager Job Amid Mets Interest

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Veteran MLB manager Dusty Baker will reportedly interview with the Houston Astros about their managerial vacancy Monday.

Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported the update Saturday. Baker is also a candidate for the same position with the New York Mets, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.

