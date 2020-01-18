Astros Rumors: Dusty Baker to Interview for Manager Job Amid Mets Interest

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 11: Manager Dusty Baker of the Washington Nationals speaks to the media before game four of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 11, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Veteran MLB manager Dusty Baker will reportedly interview with the Houston Astros about their managerial vacancy Monday.

Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported the update Saturday. Baker is also a candidate for the same position with the New York Mets, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

