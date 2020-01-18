Isaac Hayden's Stoppage-Time Winner Helps Newcastle United Stun Chelsea 1-0

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Chelsea slipped to a surprise 1-0 Premier League loss on Saturday against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The Blues dominated after half-time, with Newcastle closest to scoring in the first half, but neither side had a clinical edge in the final third of the pitch.

Newcastle stole the victory in the 94th minute of the game when Isaac Hayden headed home at the death.

BBC Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker shared Newcastle legend Alan Shearer's reaction as Hayden hit the back of the net:

The Magpies had lost Netherlands international Jetro Willems to injury after just 12 minutes when the defender challenged Callum Hudson-Odoi, leading to him being stretchered off.

Steve Bruce quickly reorganised, and it was the hosts who almost took the lead midway through the first half.

Joelinton's well-timed header from Emil Krafth's excellent cross smashed the crossbar after 33 minutes, and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga appeared beaten.

The Blues failed to find their groove before half-time, despite dominating possession. Tammy Abraham was isolated up the pitch as Chelsea's midfield lacked tempo.

An even first half concluded with an improvement from Frank Lampard's men, and Willian and N'Golo Kante spurned chances to take an advantage back into the dressing room.

Newcastle were immediately on the back foot in the second half. Chelsea began to turn the screw and showed better intent in dangerous areas.

Mason Mount's pass allowed Willian an excellent opportunity to score, but the Brazilian's effort was weak and rolled the wrong side of the post.

Alex Goldberg of The Byline podcast lamented the miss:

Newcastle's low block was intended to frustrate their opponents, but Chelsea grew in confidence as they chased an opener. The Magpies were clearly eyeing counter-attack chances and tried to burst out from deep with pace.

The home team had willing runners across the field. However, Chelsea's craft started to monopolise the game.

Lampard brought the returning Ross Barkley off the bench for Mount in the second half. It was the former Everton player's second Premier League appearance since suffering a foot injury against Newcastle last October.

Chelsea continued to increase the pressure when Abraham rounded the 'keeper, only to fire into the side netting, and the league's fourth-placed side could taste victory.

The Blues overloaded the box in the 90th minute, desperate to force the win, but a suckerpunch saw Newcastle grab a shocking victory.

Allan Saint-Maximin's last-ditch cross was met by the raiding Hayden deep into stoppage time, and the midfielder nodded past Kepa to send St James' Park into wild delirium.

What's Next

Both clubs are involved in midweek Premier League matches on Tuesday. The Magpies are on Merseyside to play Everton, and the Blues feature in a London derby against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.