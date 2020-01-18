EPL Table: Saturday's Week 23 Results, Scores and 2020 Premier League Standings

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City dropped more points in their Premier League title defence after Crystal Palace earned a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero's brace couldn't prevent the Citizens from drawing for just the second time at home in the league this season after Fernandinho's 90th-minute own goal rescued a point for the Eagles.

Wolverhampton Wanderers pulled off a memorable comeback from two goals down at St. Mary's Stadium, beating Southampton 3-2 away thanks in large part to a Raul Jimenez brace.

Arsenal also dropped points at home after they drew 1-1 with Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium, while West Ham United and Everton finished on the same terms at the London Stadium.

Norwich City secured their first league win since November by beating Bournemouth 1-0 at Carrow Road, and Jack Grealish scored to salvage a 1-1 draw for Aston Villa in their trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

In the day's early kick-off, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford played out a 0-0 draw that saw Troy Deeney have a penalty saved by Paulo Gazzaniga.

Saturday's Results

Watford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Aston Villa

Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace

Norwich City 1-0 Bournemouth

Southampton 2-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United 1-1 Everton

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Premier League Table (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 21, +36, 61

2. Manchester City: 23, +37, 48

3. Leicester City: 22, +26, 45

4. Chelsea: 22, +10, 39

5. Manchester United: 22, +11, 34

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 23, +4, 34

7. Sheffield United: 23, +3, 33

8. Tottenham Hotspur: 23, +5, 31

9. Crystal Palace: 23, -4, 30

10. Arsenal: 23, -2, 29

11. Everton: 23, -7, 29

12. Southampton: 23, -13, 28

13. Newcastle United: 22, -13, 26

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 23, -5, 25

15. Burnley: 22, -13, 24

16. West Ham United: 22, -8, 23

17. Watford: 23, -14, 23

18. Aston Villa: 23, -15, 22



19. Bournemouth: 23, -16, 20

20. Norwich City: 23, -22, 17

Rare Fernandinho Mistake Sinks City

City stumbled for the fourth time at home this season to offer Liverpool more motivation—if it was ever needed—ahead of their home clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

Cenk Tosun's first goal for Palace had Roy Hodgson's side ahead for 43 minutes at the Etihad before Aguero struck a landmark-clinching brace for the hosts, per Sky Sports Statto:

The Argentinian finished two crosses from the left flank—first courtesy of substitute Gabriel Jesus and then Benjamin Mendy—in the space of five minute to turn the game on its head.

Wilfried Zaha showed enough spark in the final stages to force a last-minute leveller off Fernandinho's shins, though, capping off a subpar performance from the Brazil anchor, per Statman Dave:

City's priorities may be elsewhere than the Premier League after falling so far behind Liverpool—the gap could increase to 16 points on Sunday—but are at risk of losing second place to Leicester City.

Blades Look Sharp at Arsenal

Sheffield showed improvement against one of the Premier League's powerhouses and grabbed a deserved point in their visit to the Emirates, where John Fleck intervened late to level for the visitors.

Mikel Areta's side looked somewhat limp in attack without suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although Gabriel Martinelli did open the scoring with his second Premier League goal in his absence.

The result saw the Gunners collect the unenviable honour of having collected the most draws of any Premier League team this season, per the Evening Standard's Simon Collings:

Sheffield manager Chris Wilder was full of praise for his players after collecting a point in north London:

The Blades fall to seventh after Wolves beat Southampton, but it was hosts Arsenal who were somewhat fortunate to split the points.

Wolves Roar Back to Snare Saints

Nuno Espirito Santo deserved praise for showing faith in his Wolves players as they came from behind to emerge victorious at St. Mary's, refusing to make any substitutions until his side led for the first time.

Goals from Jan Bednarek and Shane Long had the Saints marching to three points, but Pedro Neto ignited the comeback in the 53rd minute before Jimenez rallied to complete it.

His two goals on the south coast made him the top Premier League goalscorer in the club's history, per Squawka:

Winger Adama Traore had his customary impact and assisted twice during the comeback—once each to Neto and Jimenez—as Southampton suffered their first defeat of 2020 in calamitous fashion.