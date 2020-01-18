John Fleck's Late Equaliser Earns Sheffield United 1-1 Draw with Arsenal

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Sheffield United surged late to draw 1-1 against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday when John Fleck volleyed home to snatch a point in north London.

The Blades kept the game on a knife's edge until Gabriel Martinelli converted from a Bukayo Saka cross in the 45th minute. The Brazilian attacker started in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal welcomed an onslaught of pressure in the second half and finally conceded the equaliser to Fleck, and Sheffield were ultimately frustrated not to have taken more from the trip.

Chris Wilder's side drop to seventh in the table after Wolverhampton Wanderers came from two goals down to beat Southampton 3-2 at St. Mary's Stadium.

Sheffield's credentials as genuine European contenders underwent a stern examination when they dropped points against Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford in recent weeks.

However, Wilder's hopefuls looked comfortable in their surroundings during a tense first period at the Emirates, where clear-cut scoring chances were few and far between.

Sheffield looked to bring the more physical edge to most of their 50-50 duels, and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette adjusted to the role of leading the line among the guests' three-man bank at the back.

The French frontman had netted five goals in 15 Premier League appearances coming into this clash, but the forward demonstrated his value outside of scoring alone, per the Evening Standard's Simon Collings:

Lucas Torreira looked a doubt to continue at one point after being bludgeoned point-blank in the face by the ball, and the Uruguayan seemingly escaped with just a bloody nose.

Saka may have looked minuscule compared to some of his opponents, but the 18-year-old continued to impress from the left wing-back slot allocated to him since Arteta took over.

Lacazette—who captained the team on Saturday—sent the academy graduate through just before the break, and Saka angled an inch-perfect cross to the invading Martinelli, via NBC Sports (U.S. viewers only):

Martinelli scored once in three starts under former interim coach Freddie Ljungberg before a hamstring injury. The Telegraph's Sam Dean praised the South American attacker, who resumed his goalscoring run as the suspended Aubameyang watched from the stands:

The close-fought nature of the clash continued into the second half when Oli McBurnie had Sheffield's first attempt of real note, and Arsenal continued to ask the questions in regards to possession.

Nicolas Pepe showed a terrific turn of pace near the 65-minute mark and looked as though he might have won a penalty, but the video assistant referee ruled in favour of Sheffield defender Jack O'Connell.

Arsenal rode their luck welcoming Sheffield pressure and gave way in the 83rd minute, when Fleck's half-volley near the penalty spot appeared to skip off the turf and over Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Goal's Charles Watts lamented Arsenal's apparent poor luck with deflections after Fleck's attempt went in via a touch off a defender:

McBurnie had one more clear opportunity to decide the clash before full-time. A Sheffield winner would have been difficult on Arsenal since both sides deserved a share of the spoils following such a close affair.

Arsenal lost a lead to draw for the second time in as many league outings and are at risk of dropping into the bottom half, while Wilder's men continued to prove they can make the cut at this level.

What's Next?

Arsenal travel to Chelsea on Tuesday having lost the last two meetings with their London derby opponents, and the Blades are set to host defending Premier League champions Manchester City.