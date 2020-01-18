Chiefs' Andy Reid Praises Ryan Tannehill, Titans Offense Before AFC Title Game

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans haven't relied heavily on Ryan Tannehill this postseason, but that doesn't mean Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is taking the veteran quarterback lightly heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Reid said Tannehill has done a "nice job" since taking over as Tennessee's starter.

"One of the top offenses in the National Football League since he's been in there," he added. "Everybody talks about the run game, but this guy can sling it. He's got some good guys to do it too. He's playing good football. Smart kid."

The Titans turned to Tannehill as their starting quarterback in Week 7 after they started 2-4 under Marcus Mariota. They had the NFL's highest red-zone touchdown percentage during the regular season (78.0), almost 12 full points ahead of the second-place Green Bay Packers.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, of Tennessee's last 44 scoring drives in the past 10 games, 43 have been touchdowns. The offense hasn't attempted a field goal since Week 15 against the Houston Texans.

In the postseason, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has relied heavily on running back Derrick Henry to carry the load. Tannehill has only attempted 29 passes combined against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, and he's completed 15 of those attempts for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

The formula has worked to perfection, with the Titans in the AFC title game for the first time since 2002. However, Tannehill will likely have to take on a heavier burden against a Kansas City team that scored 51 points in the AFC Divisional Round against the Texans.

