Report: Javier Hernandez Completes LA Galaxy Transfer as MLS' Top Paid Player

Report: Javier Hernandez Completes LA Galaxy Transfer as MLS' Top Paid PlayerJanuary 17, 2020
The Los Angeles Galaxy reportedly have completed the signing of Sevilla striker Javier Hernandez, who will become the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer.
Mike Digiovanna of the L.A. Times reported the Galaxy have agreed a three-year deal to sign Hernandez as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left at the end of last season and has rejoined AC Milan. The deal will reportedly make Hernandez the best-paid player in the league.
Digiovanna mentioned Ibrahimovic was the highest-paid player in MLS last season on $7.2 million (£5.5 million) per year, with Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley second in the list on a $6.5 million (£5 million) salary.
