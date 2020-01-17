Report: Javier Hernandez Completes LA Galaxy Transfer as MLS' Top Paid Player

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Galaxy reportedly have completed the signing of Sevilla striker Javier Hernandez, who will become the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer.

Mike Digiovanna of the L.A. Times reported the Galaxy have agreed a three-year deal to sign Hernandez as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left at the end of last season and has rejoined AC Milan. The deal will reportedly make Hernandez the best-paid player in the league.

Digiovanna mentioned Ibrahimovic was the highest-paid player in MLS last season on $7.2 million (£5.5 million) per year, with Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley second in the list on a $6.5 million (£5 million) salary.

