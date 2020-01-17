Joe Burrow, LSU Visit Donald Trump, White House After National Championship

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Four days after beating the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the LSU Tigers football team visited the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The official Twitter account of the White House tweeted video of President Donald Trump introducing the team to the media and praising them for their accomplishments:

As expected, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow was a big part of the event after throwing for 463 yards and accounting for six touchdowns in the win over Clemson, which punctuated LSU's perfect 15-0 season.

At one point during the ceremony, Burrow presented Trump with a personalized No. 45 jersey:

After completing 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, an FBS-record 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions during the 2019 season, Burrow is considered the favorite to be picked No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft.

Following Trump's speech, he invited the Tigers to tour the Oval Office, and LSU Football shared a picture of Burrow in the hallowed room:

Burrow thanked the president for allowing LSU to visit the White House so soon after winning the national championship since it allowed the seniors and those entering the NFL draft to be part of the experience as well.

Burrow is one of many who won't be part of next year's LSU team as running back Clyde Edward-Helaire, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, safety Grant Delpit, pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, center Lloyd Cushenberry, linebacker Jacob Phillips and linebacker Patrick Queen all declared for the draft as well.

Friday's White House visit may have been one of the final times the entire team will be together, along with Saturday's parade in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.