Ex-Browns OC Todd Monken Reportedly to Join Kirby Smart's Georgia Coaching Staff

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken is reportedly set to join Kirby Smart's coaching staff at the University of Georgia.

According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com, it isn't yet known what title Monken will hold, but he is expected to lend his expertise to the offensive side of the ball.

In addition to stints as the offensive coordinator for the Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monken served as head coach at the University of Southern Mississippi from 2013-15.

Monken went just 13-25 at Southern Miss, but the Golden Eagles posted a 9-5 record in 2015 before he made the leap to the NFL. Monken also spent time on several other collegiate coaching staffs as an assistant, including Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and LSU.

While Monken was the Browns' OC last season, he didn't call the plays, as that responsibility belonged to then-head coach Freddie Kitchens. Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Monken was frustrated by the arrangement and told opposing coaches before games that the Browns were a "total mess" and blamed Kitchens for changing the game plan that was developed during game weeks.

Cleveland ranked just 22nd in total yardage and points scored in 2019 despite its talent-laden offense. During his three-year stint as the offensive coordinator in Tampa, the Bucs ranked inside the top 10 in total offense twice, including third in 2018.

Georgia went 12-2 in 2019 and finished as the No. 4 team in the nation after beating Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, but much of the Bulldogs' success was predicated by their No. 1 scoring defense.

The Bulldogs ranked just 50th in the nation in scoring with 30.8 points per game, and their offense figures to undergo some significant changes in 2020 with both starting quarterback Jake Fromm and starting running back D'Andre Swift entering the NFL draft.

In addition to his experience as an OC in the NFL, Monken has enjoyed success collegiately as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, as the Cowboys ranked second and third in scoring under him in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

If Monken can help install the type of passing game at Georgia that made Oklahoma State so successful when he was there, the Bulldogs may have a chance to completely evolve on the offensive side of the ball, much like LSU did this season en route to a national title.