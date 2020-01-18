Barcelona vs. Granada: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

A new era begins for Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Sunday against Granada, with new manager Quique Setien taking charge for the first time.

The Blaugrana made the decision to part with former boss Ernesto Valverde on Monday and immediately replaced him with the ex-Real Betis manager. Setien will be desperate to get off to a winning start in La Liga and keep in touch with joint-leaders Real Madrid.

Granada will be looking to spoil the party, although they have struggled to find consistency after a rapid start to the season that temporarily saw them lead the way in La Liga. They are now 10th in the Spanish top flight.

Here are the key details for the contest, including the latest odds and viewing information for what promises to be a memorable occasion.

Odds

Barcelona win (3/20)

Draw (37/5)

Granada win (15/1)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

Date: Sunday, January 19

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: La Liga TV (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

Barcelona find themselves in a curious situation at the moment. They are top of the table heading into the weekend's matches and into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, and yet they have a new manager in charge.

There was a sense of inevitability about Valverde's departure, though, as many supporters had become disillusioned with the way the team operated under him. The challenge for Setien will be to make stylistic improvements.

Spanish football writer Andy West thinks the appointment of the new boss makes sense for a number of reasons:

Rafael Hernandez of the Grup14 fansite is pleased that the new manager shares the same values as some of the most iconic figures in Barcelona history:

The squad Valverde is inheriting at the Camp Nou is packed full of talent, although they have lacked structure at times this season.

Given the attacking play Setien is renowned for, it will be intriguing to see how he sets up the team in the final third, and the new coach will surely build around Lionel Messi.

The forward remains arguably the finest player in the world, and his brilliance has frequently covered up Barcelona's other flaws in recent years.

Setien spoke glowingly about the Blaugrana star while in charge of Real Betis:

Spanish football writer Colin Millar also expects Setien to look at some of the side's younger players:

While the style of play will be under scrutiny, there is a league title up for grabs for Barcelona.

Going into Week 20 of the campaign, there's nothing to separate Barcelona and Real Madrid in terms of points. Los Blancos undoubtedly have the more difficult challenge this weekend, as they welcome Sevilla to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Earlier in the campaign, you would have backed Granada to make this a difficult night for the Blaugrana. However, given their indifferent form and what promises to be a lively atmosphere at the Camp Nou, Barcelona will be able to overwhelm them.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Granada