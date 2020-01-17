Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gives Marcus Rashford Fitness Update for Liverpool Clash

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is not expecting leading goalscorer Marcus Rashford to be fit for Manchester United's visit to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rashford lasted only 16 minutes when he was used as a substitute in United's 1-0 FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday:

Speaking ahead of United's trip to Anfield, Solskjaer did not rule out Rashford from appearing against the league leaders, but he did say it is unlikely:

The Englishman has netted 14 of United's 36 league games this season, so he will be a huge loss if he is unavailable against Liverpool, who have not conceded a goal since December 18.

The Red Devils could have a new scoring outlet in their squad soon, with the news that Sporting CP playmaker Bruno Fernandes has agreed personal terms with the club, according to James Ducker of the Telegraph.

Solskjaer would not be drawn on the Portuguese's potential arrival: "I can't tell you about any players that play for other teams, no. We're focusing on this team at the moment."

He did, though, discuss Ashley Young's reported imminent departure to Inter Milan and confirmed Harry Maguire will succeed his fellow Englishman as club captain:

United are the only team to take any points off Liverpool in the Premier League this season. In October, they drew 1-1 with Jurgen Klopp's side at Old Trafford, only missing out on all three points because of Adam Lallana's late goal.

It would be a significant achievement for United to get anything at Anfield, though, let alone a victory, especially if Rashford is absent.

Liverpool are on a run of 18 consecutive home wins in the league, and their most recent defeat at Anfield in the English top flight came against Crystal Palace in April 2017.