NFL Playoff Schedule 2020: Predictions, Odds, TV Info for AFC, NFC Bracket

By the time Sunday night is over, the champions of the AFC and NFC will be crowned and we will know which two teams are heading to Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

First, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in a battle for the AFC title. Kansas City, the No. 2 seed, used a comeback win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round to reach this point. Tennessee has scored upset road victories over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

Then the San Francisco 49ers will welcome the Green Bay Packers for the NFC title game. Both teams had first-round byes, and in the divisional round, the 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings, while the Packers took down the Seattle Seahawks.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -7; over/under 53 points

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): San Francisco -7.5; Over/Under 46.5 points



Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Latest News

Breathe easy, 49ers fans. George Kittle is back at practice.

After missing Wednesday's practice due to ankle soreness, the San Francisco tight end was a full participant on Thursday, according to Keiana Martin of the team's official site. Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared that Kittle's soreness stemmed from the divisional-round win over the Vikings.

"I knew he had some wear and tear from the game," Shanahan said. "[Kittle] was a little sorer than we thought before practice. So we held him out."

Martin also reported positive updates for 49ers defenders Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander. Both were limited participants but are trending toward being available Sunday. Ford returned after missing Wednesday's practice with hamstring and quadriceps injuries, while Alexander is recovering from a pectoral tear.

If Kittle, Ford and Alexander all suit up for San Francisco in the NFC title game, then there should be no key players missing on either side. Green Bay appears to be full strength heading into the matchup, which will help as it tries to avenge its 37-8 loss at San Francisco in Week 12 of the regular season.

Heading into the AFC title game, the Chiefs' primary concern remains the health of tight end Travis Kelce.

Although Kelce played in Kansas City's divisional-round win over Houston, he's been dealing with a knee injury. He was a limited participant in the Chiefs' two practices this week. However, he was limited in all three practices before suiting up for the game against the Texans, so Kansas City likely shouldn't be worried.

Chiefs fans should also monitor the status of defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has continued to miss practice because of a calf injury. ESPN's Ed Werder is reporting that it's a "50/50 proposition" for Jones to play against the Titans.

Meanwhile, Tennessee doesn't have any major injury concerns heading into Sunday. Cornerback Logan Ryan missed practice Wednesday throguh illness but was a full participant Thursday.

So four mostly healthy top teams will be battling for spots in the Super Bowl on Sunday. And it should be exciting to watch.