Conor McGregor: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Rematch 'Could Very Well' Happen in 2020

John Locher/Associated Press

Add Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao to the list of potential future opponents for Conor McGregor after his fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday night.

"I certainly would love the rematch with Floyd," McGregor said, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. "It could very well happen this year, yes. It could very well happen. I know the Manny one is there whenever."

McGregor previously fought Mayweather in August 2017, losing by a 10th-round TKO. It was McGregor's first professional foray into a boxing ring, though it may not be his last.

"What a fight that would be against Manny," McGregor said, regarding the prospect of facing Pacquiao. "A small, powerful southpaw. I'd have to figure out the weight and these things. But something that interests me, no doubt."

Granted, neither is the first potential future opponent McGregor has mentioned in the lead to his fight with Cerrone. On Wednesday, McGregor noted the possibility of facing either Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal in the Octagon:

On Thursday, he also mentioned potentially facing either Tony Ferguson or Khabib Nurmagomedov:

Suffice to say, McGregor is keeping his options open.

Granted, it may all be a moot point if he loses to Cerrone, at least from the UFC perspective. A loss to Cerrone would be his third loss in five UFC matchups and his third straight loss as a professional fighter when adding in the Mayweather loss. McGregor may be a major draw given his pedigree and borderline unparalleled ability to hype a fight, but another loss would seriously strip some of the shine off his reputation.

So while McGregor may be looking ahead to his next opponent, he'd be wise to not take Cerrone lightly. A loss could have major repercussions for his career and earning potential going forward.