Report: Nuggets' Jamal Murray Expected to Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2020

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will have to sit out at least a short period of time after injuring his ankle during Wednesday's win over the Charlotte Hornets

Per The Athletic's Nick Kosmider and Shams Charania, Murray is expected to miss "multiple games" after his tests came back clean. 

Murray left in the second quarter after rolling his ankle while defending Terry Rozier.

Head coach Michael Malone told reporters following the game that he thought Murray's X-rays came back negative but that Murray's ankle looked "rather large which is kind of scary."

Ankle issues have been a problem for Murray dating back to the 2018-19 campaign. He missed six games from Jan. 26-Feb. 4 last year due to a sprained ankle. 

While preparing to play for Canada in the FIBA World Cup, Murray announced he was withdrawing from the event due to an ankle injury he suffered during practice. 

Denver bet big on Murray over the summer, giving him a five-year max extension worth $170 million. The 22-year-old is averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 assists per game. He ranks second on the team in both categories, behind Nikola Jokic. 

The Nuggets (28-12), who are tied atop the Northwest Division with the Utah Jazz, have plenty of depth to get by in Murray's absence. PJ Dozier had 12 points off the bench against the Hornets after taking over for Murray. 

Related

    Report: Morant Turns Down Dunk Contest

    Grizzlies' star rookie has decided not to compete in the dunk contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Morant Turns Down Dunk Contest

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion's Shocking Muscle Gain 💪

    David Griffin reveals Zion 'shocked staffers' by gaining eight pounds of muscle during a one-week lifting program this offseason (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion's Shocking Muscle Gain 💪

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wolves Want to Trade for D-Lo

    Minnesota is 'intensifying' its pursuit of D'Angelo Russell; discussions with Warriors have yielded no traction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wolves Want to Trade for D-Lo

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA All-Star Voting Update

    ⭐ LeBron remains top vote-getter 👀 Caruso jumps to fourth among Western guards

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    NBA All-Star Voting Update

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report