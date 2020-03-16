Steelers Rumors: Bud Dupree Receives Franchise Tag Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly used the franchise tag on linebacker Alvin "Bud" Dupree, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

If the two sides can't agree on a long-term deal, he will make $16.12 million on a one-year tender in 2020, per OverTheCap.com.

Dupree, 27, is coming off a breakout season during the final year of his rookie contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft. He recorded 68 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three passes defended in 16 games.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said in January the franchise would do everything in its power to retain the former University of Kentucky standout.

"We'd like to have Bud back, no question about it," Rooney told reporters. "And we'll do our best to figure out how to make it happen. But we'd like to have him back, and I'll stay optimistic that we'll be able to figure out how to make that happen."

In all, Dupree has recorded 31.5 sacks across 70 regular-season games.

"You got to make sure you're being a key for the team and of course money comes into hand and just being able to be somewhere where you feel comfortable and also gives you the best possibility to win," the linebacker said in December.

Though the Steelers still need to work on locking down a new contract, they will at least ensure he won't hit the open market.

Dupree's return will also give the team one of the NFL's most dangerous edge-rusher tandems as he once again joins T.J. Watt in 2020. The pair combined to take down the opposing quarterback 26 times last year.

It's a wise investment for Pittsburgh since Dupree should just be entering his peak years.

