Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Hawks No Longer Engaged in Talks for Star Center

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

After completing a trade to solidify their backcourt depth, the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly not looking to acquire Andre Drummond.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Hawks are "no longer engaging" in trade talks with the Detroit Pistons about the two-time All-Star.



ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Atlanta agreed to acquire Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Allen Crabbe.

The Hawks have been heavily linked to Drummond in recent weeks as they tried to build out the roster around Trae Young.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Hawks could have gotten a deal done for Drummond if they offered the Pistons a first-round draft pick.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported Atlanta's initial offer to the Pistons only included players on expiring contracts.

Last month, with the Hawks in the midst of a 2-11 stretch, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Young was involved in an "emotional locker room scene" and one high-ranking team official told the young point guard they would get "him some help on the roster" in the wake of a 130-118 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 4.

Haynes noted the Hawks intend to remain patient and could opt to wait to make roster upgrades during the offseason through the draft and free agency.

The Hawks own the worst record in the Eastern Conference (9-32) and could end up with a high pick in the 2020 draft that can be used to either add another promising young player to potentially package it in a deal to acquire an established veteran.

Drummond can become a free agent this summer if he opts out of his deal. The 26-year-old is averaging 17.3 points and an NBA-best 15.7 rebounds per game this season for the Pistons.