Emmanuel Acho: Texas Players Given $1K Per Interception in 2010 BCS Title Game

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

When Odell Beckham Jr. handed out wads of cash to LSU players after their national championship victory over Clemson, it drew widespread headlines as a potential NCAA rules violation.

That said, no one was under the impression it was the first time a college player had been paid for their performance. In a discussion about the Beckham situation, former Texas Longhorns linebacker Emmanuel Acho said Thursday that players at Texas were paid $1,000 for each interception they got against Alabama during the national championship game for the 2009 season.

Acho said on ESPN's Get Up (h/t 247Sports):

"We went to the national championship game in 2009 and ... it was public to the team, for every interception the defensive back got, they were going to get $1,000. 'For every pick y'all got against Alabama in the national championship game, you're going to get $1,000.' Now, the difference is we just didn't do it publicly on the field.

"What my problem is, though, everybody masquerades Odell Beckham as a guy who thinks, 'Oh, I plotted this out. I'm going to go out, hand this money and they're going to talk about me on Get Up. That's not what he's thinking. That's not what he's thinking."

Blake Gideon picked off a pass on a fake punt attempt in the first quarter of the 2010 game, but that was the only interception for Texas in the Longhorns' 37-21 loss.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.