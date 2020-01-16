Justin Fuente Tweets Photo, Confirms He'll Stay at Virginia Tech over Baylor

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente will stay with the Hokies for the 2020 college football season after interviewing at Baylor as a potential replacement for Matt Rhule, who left the Bears to become head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

A Virginia Tech official confirmed the news Thursday to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, and Fuente posted a picture on Twitter of his VT staff:

