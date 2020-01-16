Justin Fuente Tweets Photo, Confirms He'll Stay at Virginia Tech over Baylor

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente celebrates after his team scored against Kentucky in the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente will stay with the Hokies for the 2020 college football season after interviewing at Baylor as a potential replacement for Matt Rhule, who left the Bears to become head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

A Virginia Tech official confirmed the news Thursday to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, and Fuente posted a picture on Twitter of his VT staff:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

