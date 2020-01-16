Kylian Mbappe: 'Fantastic 4' Nickname for PSG Attackers 'Not Our Thing'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has said the "Fantastic Four" nickname recently given to the team's attacking talent is "not our thing."

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is blessed with some of the most exciting forwards in the game to call upon, and he has recently used Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria in the same setup, giving the French champions remarkable variety in the final third.

On Wednesday, the team showed off their potency in front of goal again with a 4-1 win over Monaco. Mbappe, who netted twice in the game, was asked about the new nickname given to the foursome, per Canal Plus (h/t Goal):

"I think above all that we are talking a bit too much about us playing with four attackers. I feel like we are playing with four attackers in a five-a-side team. But we are playing with 11 men.

"We know that we have very good players, but this whole 'Fantastic Four' thing, all that, it is not our thing. We want to help the team to win, we want to win trophies and we leave superlatives used to describe us to someone else."

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's match against the principality club, with Neymar and Pablo Sarabia also on the scoresheet for the league leaders:

Naturally, playing in such an attacking way will put pressure on the PSG midfield and defence, allowing opponents to create chances relatively freely. On Sunday, Monaco were able to net three times against the Parisians at the Parc des Princes in a 3-3 draw.

There is doubt whether or not the approach can work at the highest level:

The style may need tweaking if PSG are to make further strides in the UEFA Champions League, but when it comes to Ligue 1, they have the firepower to outgun every team in the division. For fans, this way of playing is entertaining to watch too.

Mbappe is arguably the most important cog in this ruthless attacking machine, as he continues to make goalscoring in the French top flight look easy. OptaJean summed up how much more prolific he has been than any other player in the league in recent seasons:

Goalscoring has come naturally to Mbappe since he burst on to the scene:

Tuchel is a canny enough coach to know that the team will need to tweak their approach in the Champions League, and he has the personnel available in his squad to make adjustments.

For the time being, PSG supporters will be enjoying watching some of the world's best attackers work so well in unison. If the French champions can maintain that edge and find some defensive cohesion in the Champions League, they will be serious contenders for the European prize.