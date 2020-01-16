Chris Jericho Maims Jon Moxley, Cody Accepts MJF's Terms and More AEW Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's special edition of Dynamite on Wednesday, Bash at the Beach, promised some big matches and even bigger repercussions.

Bathed in Miami vibes, the event was a resounding success in many ways. Major storylines such as the blood feud between Cody and MJF saw significant developments, while two semifinalists for the role of No. 1 contender were decided.

And keep in mind all of this—special occasion or not—was merely building for another impending special moment, when AEW Dynamite heads to the Bahamas for Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise.

Here are the biggest notes and takeaways from Wednesday's show.