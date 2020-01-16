Chris Jericho Maims Jon Moxley, Cody Accepts MJF's Terms and More AEW Fallout

Chris Jericho Maims Jon Moxley, Cody Accepts MJF's Terms and More AEW FalloutJanuary 16, 2020
All Elite Wrestling's special edition of Dynamite on Wednesday, Bash at the Beach, promised some big matches and even bigger repercussions.
Bathed in Miami vibes, the event was a resounding success in many ways. Major storylines such as the blood feud between Cody and MJF saw significant developments, while two semifinalists for the role of No. 1 contender were decided.
And keep in mind all of this—special occasion or not—was merely building for another impending special moment, when AEW Dynamite heads to the Bahamas for Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise.
Here are the biggest notes and takeaways from Wednesday's show.
Kenny Omega and Adam Page Emerge as Contenders
AEW might have something special on its hands with the budding idea "Hangman" Adam Page is on his way to a heel turn and a betrayal of Kenny Omega and The Elite.
More seeds of this were scattered Wednesday night during a No. 1 contender's match featuring four teams and plenty of interplay between Page, Omega and The Young Bucks that can be construed as controversy.
And that same rift between Page and the rest worked itself free in the post-match celebration after he and Omega picked up the win to earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship.
Even better, AEW parlayed this into a backstage segment, wherein Hangman had a mini-confrontation with the titleholders, SCU, that Omega had to diffuse.
Page, seemingly feeling like an outsider, should be one of the most interesting stars to watch in the coming weeks, especially if he hurts his and Omega's chances at winning gold.
Cody Responds to MJF's Demands
It took some time, but Cody has finally responded to the demands laid out by archrival MJF on New Year's Day.
Those demands, by the way, were that Cody not touch MJF before their match, he has to receive 10 lashes on live television and he has to escape a cage match against Wardlow.
And Cody made responding to the demands as entertaining as it gets. He worked hard at painting MJF as a desperate-for-attention understudy who, behind all the bravado, is merely delaying a match as long as possible.
Of course, Cody accepted every one of the stipulations, as fans knew he would. And it will be interesting to see how they unfold. MJF has plenty of time to goad his rival into touching him. The lashings are somewhat interesting. And perhaps best of all, Wardlow's anticipated in-ring debut could come against one of the top names in the company.
Not bad for what was merely a segment on a show littered with good matches.
Jon Moxley Wins...and Loses
Leave it to Jon Moxley to work with Sammy Guevara to put on what was one of the better matches in Dynamite history.
Go figure for Guevara, who has "headline superstar" written all over him. He's taken some questionable losses given that status, but when he looks this outstanding in defeat against one of the company's top names, if not the marquee name in wrestling today, who cares?
The win for Moxley—as sudden as it was on a submission (nicely displaying how lethal he can be)—was a moot point, though. He's a semifinalist to be No. 1 contender, but he was assaulted by The Inner Circle after the match. Chris Jericho appeared to shove a spike into his eye as a measure of revenge.
And that revenge was oh-so fun. We're seeing Jericho morph out of his carefree rockstar champion character into something much more deadly. And knowing Moxley, he's going to shrug it off and agree with what Jericho later said—that's his style and somebody hit back in the same manner.
This feud should only escalate in a must-see manner from here.
PAC Secures His No. 1 Contender's Match
Similar to Guevara, AEW pulls out Darby Allin when it needs something special.
Allin just has that "it" factor, and it was on full display against PAC, helping to make what was otherwise a predictable result one of the most entertaining matches of the year.
After the contest played out with the sheer brutality and self-destruction typical of Allin matches, PAC hit an interview and made it clear he was excited to officially be the No. 1 contender.
That, of course, isn't how Moxley gets down. He powered his way out of the back of an ambulance and made his way back inside the arena, bandaged head and all, to proclaim the No. 1 Contender's match is still on during the event on the cruise.
Call it one thing AEW has done well for the most part and did so again here: show-closing angles that build serious intrigue for the following week.