No. 10 Kentucky Upset by South Carolina on Jermaine Couisnard's Buzzer-Beater

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

South Carolina forward Justin Minaya (10) reacts after a turnover by Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The South Carolina Gamecocks shocked the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday night, winning 81-78. 

Jermaine Couisnard was the hero for the Gamecocks, hitting a buzzer-beating three to secure the win. He also scored a game-high 26 points.  

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

