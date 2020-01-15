No. 10 Kentucky Upset by South Carolina on Jermaine Couisnard's Buzzer-Beater

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The South Carolina Gamecocks shocked the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday night, winning 81-78.

Jermaine Couisnard was the hero for the Gamecocks, hitting a buzzer-beating three to secure the win. He also scored a game-high 26 points.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

