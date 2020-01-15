Conor McGregor Says He Knows All of Donald Cerrone's Tricks Ahead of UFC 246

Blake SchusterContributor IIJanuary 16, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 15: Conor McGregor of Ireland interacts with the crowd during the UFC 246 press conference at Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on January 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Conor McGregor doesn't seem too worried about facing off against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday. 

Ahead of the main event, McGregor went off on his opponent.

"I can read Donald like a children's book," McGregor said. "He's got some good tricks up his sleeve, but I know the tricks he has."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Conor McGregor Says Kamaru Usman Has 'Sniff-the-Jockstrap' Fighting Style

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor McGregor Says Kamaru Usman Has 'Sniff-the-Jockstrap' Fighting Style

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Conor Sending Mixed Signals Ahead of UFC Return

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor Sending Mixed Signals Ahead of UFC Return

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Whittaker Withdraws from Fight vs. Cannonier

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Report: Whittaker Withdraws from Fight vs. Cannonier

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Referee, Judges Assigned for Conor vs. Cerrone

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Referee, Judges Assigned for Conor vs. Cerrone

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting