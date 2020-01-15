Tyreek Hill on Chiefs Offense: 'Nobody in the NFL Can Guard Any of Us'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Tyreek Hill is not lacking in confidence heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game matchup against the Tennessee Titans

Hill spoke to reporters Wednesday, giving the Titans some bulletin board material by saying no one can defend the Chiefs offense.

"I feel like nobody in the NFL can guard any of us," Hill said. "I mean, that's no disrespect to nobody. That's just the confidence I got in myself and the wideouts I got around me, including the tight ends and running backs. I feel like no DB unit, no secondary unit, no linebacker or any defense can guard any of us. So man-to-man is just easy for us to beat. And if you just allow us to just run through zone it's even easier."

    

