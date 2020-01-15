Report: MLB Not Investigating Yankees Despite Old Alex Cora-Carlos Beltran Video

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Major League Baseball hasn't opened a sign-stealing investigation into the New York Yankees in the wake of previous comments made by former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, per SNY's Andy Martino.

MLB reaffirmed its previous stance on the Yankees after a press conference clip featuring Cora calling Carlos Beltran, who worked for New York as a special adviser last season, the team's "biggest free-agent acquisition" heading into 2019.

Martino previously reported that MLB wasn't investigating, nor was it aware, of any allegations that the Yankees attempted to steal signs during the 2018 or 2019 seasons.

Martino noted the Yankees did use their video room from 2015 to 2017 to decode signs, and MLB warned them and the Red Sox during the 2017 season that "future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks."

In a joint statement released Tuesday, Cora and the Red Sox agreed to part ways in the wake of his being named as one of the key figures in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Per MLB's official findings in its investigation into the Astros, commissioner Rob Manfred called the franchise's baseball operations department "very problematic" for the "way its employees are treated, its relations with other clubs, and its relations with the media and external stakeholders."

Cora was mentioned in the report as one of the key figures in Houston's cheating scheme, which involved video equipment being set up in specific places to get a clear look at the signs used by opposing teams:

"Cora arranged for a video room technician to install a monitor displaying the center field camera feed immediately outside of the Astros' dugout. (The center field camera was primarily used for player development purposes and was allowed under MLB rules at the time when used for that purpose.) Witnesses have provided largely consistent accounts of how the monitor was utilized. One or more players watched the live feed of the center field camera on the monitor, and after decoding the sign, a player would bang a nearby trash can with a bat to communicate the upcoming pitch type to the batter."

The Astros announced Monday that manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow had been fired after MLB issued one-year suspensions for both men.

Cora, who remains subject to MLB discipline, served as a bench coach on Hinch's staff during the 2017 season. He was hired by the Red Sox as their manager on Nov. 2, 2017, one day after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series.