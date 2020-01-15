LSU's Joe Burrow Says Odell Beckham Jr. Handed out Real Money in Viral CFP Video

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates in the locker room the LSU Tigers after their 42-25 win over Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow appears to have contradicted the school's claim that Odell Beckham Jr. was handing out fake money to Tigers players after Monday's College Football Playoff Championship Game. 

Appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast (h/t Brian Fonseca of NJ.com), Burrow said the Cleveland Browns wide receiver was handing out real money on the field. 

After video footage of Beckham passing out cash was captured on social media, an LSU athletic official told Brooks Kubena of The Advocate that the money wasn't real. 

Kubena added the school is still investigating the situation because there were novelty bills on the field during the team's celebration, but it was unclear if Beckham was using those. 

Burrow said on the podcast that he's "not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah" when asked if Beckham gave him money. 

Per Scott Rabalais of The Advocate, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday he was unaware of what was happening with Beckham and the money. 

Rabalais added if any of the players did receive money, they will likely give it back to avoid any potential NCAA rules violations. 

The Tigers won their first national title since 2007 on Monday with a 42-25 victory over Clemson. They also completed the program's first undefeated season in 61 years and set a single-season record with 15 wins.

Beckham was at the game to support his alma mater. The three-time Pro Bowler played three seasons with the Tigers from 2011-13 before being selected No. 12 overall by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL draft.

