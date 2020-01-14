Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Throw for NFL Teams by April After Hip Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2020

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Although Tua Tagovailoa underwent hip surgery in November, the quarterback expects to be healthy by April and able to work out in front of prospective teams before the 2020 NFL draft, according to Mike Rodak of AL.com.  

His agent, Leigh Steinberg, said Tuesday that Tagovailoa will make 60-80 throws in front of scouts during a 40-minute session.

That session could take place either as part of Alabama's pro day in March or at a separate one closer to the draft in April.

   

    

