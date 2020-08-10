Lamar Miller, Patriots Agree to 1-Year Contract, Per Agent Drew Rosenhaus

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Running back Lamar Miller is moving on from Houston after reportedly agreeing to terms with the New England Patriots on Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, agent Drew Rosenhaus said the two sides reached an agreement on a one-year deal, pending a physical.

Miller's 2019 season ended before it had a chance to begin. The eight-year veteran tore his ACL in the Texans' third preseason game and was forced to watch their march back to the playoffs from the sidelines.

Shortly after Miller was ruled out for the year, the team acquired Carlos Hyde from the Kansas City Chiefs and slotted him into the starting role in their backfield.

With Hyde on a one-year, $2.8 million deal, there was always a possibility Houston would lose both of its running backs this offseason. The risk was worth it as the Texans made it to the divisional round for the first time since 2016, but they fell to the same Chiefs they made a deal with to save their offense.

The Seattle Seahawks signed Hyde this offseason.

Miller's time in Houston was effectively over once the Texans acquired David Johnson from the Arizona Cardinals in the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

In three years with Houston, Miller rushed for an average of 66.7 yards per game with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Questions remain about how effective he will be after missing an entire season, but the Patriots won't rely on him as an every-down back with Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor in the backfield as well.

Even though White and Burkhead are primarily pass-catching backs, look for New England to split carries with Miller, Michel and others. That will give the former Texan an opportunity to bounce back from his injury without too heavy of a workload in 2020.