Most Shocking Eliminations in WWE Royal Rumble History

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's traditional first pay-per-view of the year is never short on surprises.

The Royal Rumble can throw up all kinds of drama for fans: surprise returns, shock winners and incredible eliminations.

Throughout the course of the event's history, there have been some moments in the Rumble match which have left fans stunned. That includes big guys being eliminated by smaller foes, and young rookies having a moment in the spotlight by tossing a legend over the top rope.

Here's a look at the most shocking eliminations in the Rumble match.