Report: LSU's Joe Brady Intends to Join Matt Rhule's Panthers Coaching Staff

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady is joining the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported the coach will be the Panthers new offensive coordinator.

Brady won the Broyles Award as the top assistant in college football this season, helping the Tigers finish the year with an undefeated record and a national championship after Monday's win over Clemson.

Quarterback Joe Burrow not only won the Heisman Trophy but also set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in a season.

The production of Burrow and the offense as a whole (the team also led the country with 48.4 points per game) caused Brady to get a lot of attention.

The 30-year-old agreed to an extension with LSU before the national championship game that would've more than doubled his salary but kept him from leaving for another school as an assistant, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

However, the deal also provided him flexibility to go to the NFL if given the opportunity, which seems to now be the case.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported newly hired coach Matt Rhule was considering Brady to be his offensive coordinator.

With Rhule having spent the last seven years coaching at the NCAA level, the Panthers could have a college feel in 2020.

Brady has experience in the NFL after spending two years as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.

Although Carolina has question marks at quarterback going into next year, the new coaching staff has a chance to get a lot more out of the team that went just 5-11 in 2019.