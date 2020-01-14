Yankees Rumors: CC Sabathia Joining Front Office as Adviser to GM Brian Cashman

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

After retiring at the end of the 2019 season, CC Sabathia will move into the New York Yankees front office as special adviser to general manager Brian Cashman, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

"I will take as much CC as I can get," Cashman said.

The role will reportedly be "one of significance" as he prepares to work at both the major and minor league levels.

Sabathia had been considering this type of role since before his retirement, explaining his plans to Marchand in May.

"I want to be a part of the Yankees still, front office, whatever, however we can work that out," he said.

He added that he'd love to work on Yankees broadcasts for YES Network, but he said he is "not wearing a suit" in any media role.

The 39-year-old knows plenty about the game after spending 19 years in the majors. The six-time All-Star has one Cy Young Award, one World Series title and 251 wins in his career.

He spent the final 11 years of his career with the Yankees, signing several contracts with Cashman, who has been in his current role since 1998.

Now the two will get a chance to work together as New York tries to win its first World Series title since 2009.