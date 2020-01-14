Ja Morant's Dominance Powers Grizzlies Past James Harden, Rockets

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies remain one of the hottest teams in the NBA after a 121-110 win over the Houston Rockets.

Ja Morant lifted the Grizzlies (19-22) to their sixth win in a row behind 11 fourth-quarter points, including some daggers late.

The rookie finished with 26 points on 10-of-11 from the field Tuesday at the FedEx Forum, helping give the squad its longest win streak since December 2016.

Houston (26-13) couldn't overcome the absence of Russell Westbrook, even with James Harden coming through with 41 points in the loss.

Notable Performances

Ja Morant, G, MEM: 26 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds

Jaren Jackson Jr., F, MEM: 15 points, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Dillon Brooks, G, MEM: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks

James Harden, G, HOU: 41 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Clint Capela, C, HOU: 16 points, 16 rebounds

Eric Gordon, G, HOU: 23 points, 4 rebounds

Ja Morant Dazzles in the Spotlight

The rookie season has been exactly what the Grizzlies could have hoped from their No. 2 overall pick, but Morant truly turned heads in his battle with Harden.

The point guard showcased his handle and passing ability with some plays that you will see quite a bit on highlight reels going forward.

He also showed off his fearlessness with his tough baskets regardless of who was up against him.

It was certainly enough to get a buzz going with the game on a national broadcast.

Perhaps most impressively from the young player, Morant stayed within himself and didn't try to go shot-for-shot with Harden.

He finished an efficient 10-of-11 from the field, making all three free-throw attempts, and he had eight assists with only two turnovers. It helped him end the game plus-16 when he was on the court.

There were six players in double figures for Memphis, but Morant was the most impressive player on the floor for the home team and showed why he could have a very promising career in the future.

James Harden Left to Do It All Offensively

It wasn't surprising considering he entered the day averaging 37.7 points per game, but Harden was able to fill up the stat sheet again Tuesday.

The guard battled Morant on the stat sheet early and then pulled away on an individual level in the second half.



Harden scored 26 in the first half, added 12 more in the second and continued to pile on before ending with 41 points.

When he was making his shots, it looked like no one could stop him.

However, Westbrook's absence was felt as few others on the floor provided any help offensively. Eric Gordon remains a go-to option on the perimeter as he totaled 23 points, but the rest of the team mostly stood and watched.

Harden then began to force shots, leading to his 13-of-37 shooting from the field, including 5-of-19 from three-point range.

Without more players stepping up, this type of performance will not lead to wins against quality opponents.

What's Next?

The Rockets have a quick turnaround before taking on the Portland Trail Blazers at home Wednesday. The Grizzlies will continue their six-game home stand with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.