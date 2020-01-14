Parkland HS Football Team to Assist with TV Pre-Production of Super Bowl 54

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Football players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will help Fox prepare for its telecast of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami by serving as stand-ins so the network can test camera angles for the Feb. 2 NFL championship game.

Stoneman Douglas head coach Quentin Short confirmed the news Monday to Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

"They are really excited," Short said. "Should be an awesome experience."

He added, "[We'll be] running out of tunnels, sideline angles, running plays to test camera angles."

Short said the NFL and the Miami Dolphins reached out to the school about the opportunity. The players will be at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 31, three days before the Super Bowl.

The Eagles posted an 8-2 record and won the District 13-8A title in 2019, per Lichtenstein.

The school was the site of a mass shooting in February 2018 that left 17 people dead, including assistant football coach Aaron Feis and athletic director Chris Hixon.

