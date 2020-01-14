Look: Yankees Minor League Team to Give Away Mini Trash Cans amid Astros Scandal

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

An affiliate of the New York Yankees seems to be alluding to the recent Houston Astros controversy by holding a Mini Trash Can giveaway next season.

The Staten Island Yankees are running the promotion Sept. 3 against the Tri-City ValleyCats, the Astros' minor league squad in the New York-Penn League.

While there is no overt reference to Houston's sign-stealing scandal, Astros players admitted to banging on a trash can to signal hitters about what type of pitch was coming, according to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were both suspended for the 2020 season before being fired by owner Jim Crane on Monday, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

This giveaway appears to mock the American League rival while giving fans a way to have their own fun.