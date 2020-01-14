Browns' Kevin Stefanski Denies Report He Must Show Game Plan to Analytics Dept.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski refuted a report that he will be required to show his game plan to the front office every Friday.

"It's not true," he said, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. "I liked that report. That was a good one."

Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan reported he was told coaching candidates during the search needed to agree to turn their game plan into the owner and analytics department by Friday before a game. They also had to agree to join analytics meetings to discuss said plan.

Stefanski will embrace analytics in his first head coaching job at the NFL level, though.

"Looking for any edge we can get on gameday," he said, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. "We're looking to make informed decisions. Information is power."

He will also have open communication with the analytics department and the front office as the head coach:

Additional information will surely help the new Browns coach considering the monumental task in front of him. Cleveland hasn't made the playoffs since the 2002 season and is widely considered one of the worst organizations in the league.

It was arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL in 2019 on the way to a 6-10 record in the face of Super Bowl expectations with an offense featuring Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry.

Instead, the season was defined by the quarterback taking a step back, Myles Garrett hitting an opponent in the head with his own helmet and plenty of losing on the field.

Stefanski helped lead the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs as the offensive coordinator this past season, directing a unit that finished eighth in the league in points per game. He will look to do the same in Cleveland, even though he apparently won't be required to gain approval for his game plan from the front office.