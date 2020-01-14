Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Cardinals, Rockies 'Exchanging Names' in Talks

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly advanced past the preliminary stages of trade talks involving All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the Rockies and Cardinals "have begun exchanging names," and the Rockies have insisted on a package that includes "a combination of Major League talent and at least one prospect" in return for Arenado:

Arenado is owed $234 million over the next seven years, but he can opt-out after the 2021 season. Morosi added the Cardinals would likely ask Arenado to waive the opt-out clause as a trade condition.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.