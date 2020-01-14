Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Cardinals, Rockies 'Exchanging Names' in Talks

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado throws to first base to put out New York Mets'Todd Frazier during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly advanced past the preliminary stages of trade talks involving All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the Rockies and Cardinals "have begun exchanging names," and the Rockies have insisted on a package that includes "a combination of Major League talent and at least one prospect" in return for Arenado:

Arenado is owed $234 million over the next seven years, but he can opt-out after the 2021 season. Morosi added the Cardinals would likely ask Arenado to waive the opt-out clause as a trade condition.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Rockies, Cardinals Exchanging Names for Potential Arenado Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Rockies, Cardinals Exchanging Names for Potential Arenado Deal

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Aaron Judge Deletes IG Post Congratulating Jose Altuve on 2017 MVP

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Aaron Judge Deletes IG Post Congratulating Jose Altuve on 2017 MVP

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Five Blockbuster Trade Ideas 🤯

    Deals that would shift MLB's balance of power

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Five Blockbuster Trade Ideas 🤯

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Pete Rose on Astros Scandal: 'I Can't Imagine Doing Something Like That'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Pete Rose on Astros Scandal: 'I Can't Imagine Doing Something Like That'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report