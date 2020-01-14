Barcelona's Setien: 'Objective Is to Win Everything' After 'Walking with Cows'

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien is targeting silverware after landing his dream job at the Camp Nou.

The 61-year-old replaced Ernesto Valverde in the dugout on Monday, signing a contract until 2022.

"My objective is to win everything!" he said, per AS' Robbie Dunne. "Everything you can win...this club has no other path to follow. Year after year, to win as many trophies as possible. I think the best way to victory is by playing good football. It doesn't always happen but it's not just about one day—it's about keeping it going."

Setien became a manager in 2001 when he took over his hometown club, Racing Santander, but he has never won honours in his coaching career.

"I don't have an extensive CV," he conceded, per Ben Hayward of the Evening Standard. "I don't have trophies. But what I have is that I have shown a philosophy that I love. The only thing I have done is to make Betis, Las Palmas and Lugo play really good football."

Setien most recently took charge of Real Betis. He left them at the end of last season after guiding them to sixth and 10th in La Liga during his two campaigns in charge.

Silverware is a must for a club of Barcelona's stature, although trophies alone won't keep a manager's position secure.

Valverde delivered back-to-back La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey at the Camp Nou, but the quality of the football on display was sometimes lacking, which was a contributing factor in his dismissal.

Given the calibre of players Setien has to work with at Barca, if he can get the team playing to a high level, then trophies should follow naturally anyway.

The coach said he had not expected such an opportunity to come his way, per Tom Allnutt of the Agence France-Presse:

A former central midfielder who appeared for Spain three times, Setien has long had an affinity for Barcelona and their technical brand of football:

He has inherited a side that are incredibly reliant on Lionel Messi to win games for them, with that reliance perhaps set to increase following news that forward Luis Suarez will be out for four months after knee surgery.

Despite their flaws, there is still a great deal of talent to work with at the Camp Nou, and the team are top of La Liga on goal difference after 19 games. They're also in the UEFA Champions League last 16, where they'll face Napoli.

His first game in charge will be at home to Granada in La Liga on Sunday.