Gedson Fernandes Joins Tottenham Hotspur on 18-Month Loan

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan, which includes an option to purchase before June 2021.

Spurs announced their first January signing on the club's official Twitter account Wednesday:

Tottenham confirmed Fernandes will wear the No. 30 jersey in a statement on their website.

Fernandes, 21, made his senior debut for Benfica in August 2018 and has made 59 appearances for the defending Primeira Liga champions across all competitions.

Sky Sports reported the youngster completed his Tottenham medical on Monday, beating London rivals West Ham United to his signature.

The twice-capped Portugal international joins compatriot Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he'll reinforce a midfield that's recently been hampered by injuries.

Tottenham's record signing, Tanguy Ndombele, missed Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Liverpool due to a groin complaint, while Moussa Sissoko isn't scheduled to return from a knee injury until April.

The future of creative midfielder Christian Eriksen—who is out of contract at the end of the season—also remains in doubt. Mourinho, 56, recently told reporters it was understandable the Denmark international has dipped in form of late, nodding to rumours linking him with a January transfer to Inter Milan.

Fernandes—who can play right across the midfield—has had one direct goal involvement in 13 total appearances this season, assisting in a 4-0 Portuguese Cup third-round win over Cova Piedade on October 18.

He could make his Tottenham debut when they travel to Watford on Saturday, with Spurs hoping to climb from eighth in the Premier League.