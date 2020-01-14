Clemson vs. LSU 2020: Comments, Reaction After College Football Championship

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Did college football fans just witness the most successful season by a team ever?

After winning the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, LSU certainly has a case. The Tigers went 15-0, winning the national title and the SEC Championship, while reeling off wins over numerous other top teams, including Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Alabama.

Plus, quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and set FBS single-season records for passing touchdowns (60) and total touchdowns accounted for (64) in his final season at LSU.

Of course, Burrow was primarily focused on leading the Tigers to the national championship. And with a six-touchdown performance against Clemson, that's exactly what he did.

"This is special," he said during the postgame press conference. "This doesn't happen—this doesn't come around every year. This is a special group of guys that really came together, and it's as close of a group as I've ever been around."

Just how impressive was LSU's season? Well, the Tigers scored an FBS-record 726 points. They won their first national championship since the 2007 campaign in their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. They ended Clemson's 29-game winning streak, preventing it from winning its third national title in four seasons. They beat each of the top four teams in the preseason AP poll (Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma).

And the Tigers drew the attention of many people on social media as their season came to a close:

LSU also received praise from the head coach who was on the opposing sideline on Monday night. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney knows what it takes to be successful in college football, so his opinion is definitely a valuable one.

"Beautiful football team that earned it, and we were the first 15-0 team last year, and to see them do it, they earned it. Simple as that," he said during the postgame press conference. "So, hat's off to them, and I thought they played with tremendous character and class and just will to win."

With the season over, there will be plenty of college football fans and analysts who will compare LSU's campaign to some of the other top seasons by teams throughout history. How will the Tigers compare to some of the most dominant teams of all time?

No matter how people feel or what they say, it was certainly a special season for LSU that will likely rank among the best ever for a long time.