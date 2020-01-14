Michael Zorc: No 'Final Decision' Made on Mario Gotze's Borussia Dortmund Future

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has said the club are yet to decide Mario Gotze's future.

The playmaker's contract expires in the summer, at which point he'll be a free agent.

However, Zorc told Ruhr Nachrichten (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic):

"That has not yet been decided.

"It is of course also the case with him that he would like to have more minutes. We are talking to Mario.

"I spoke to his father before Christmas. I spoke to him again in Marbella. We will surely get together in the spring and then make a final decision."

BVB spent time in Marbella at a training camp earlier in January:

Around that time, reports surfaced that Gotze would be leaving at the end of the season without penning a new deal:

However, Zorc told ARD (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy) such talk "surprised" him because those decisions are yet to be made by either party, which he reiterated to Ruhr Nachrichten.

Gotze rose through the ranks at Dortmund as a youngster. He showed incredible potential and contributed 31 goals and 44 assists in 116 appearances in his first spell at the club.

He was snapped up by Bayern Munich in 2013 at the age of just 21. Gotze returned 36 goals and 24 assists in 114 matches, but he struggled to kick on under Pep Guardiola and rejoined BVB in 2016.

The Germany international hasn't been able to recapture the form of his first spell since his return, though.

Injuries have been a recurring problem throughout his career, and he has missed 46 games though various issues since he moved back to Dortmund, including 18 games out with a metabolic illness.

In the 98 appearances he has made, he has produced 14 goals and 17 assists.

He has one assist to his name in this campaign and three goals, the most recent of which came in Dortmund's final Bundesliga game of 2019 against Hoffenheim (U.S. only):

Gotze will turn 28 in June, so if he does leave this summer his next club will be signing a free agent who likely still has plenty of time left in him at the top level.

They'll be able to offer him a more significant role than he's currently playing at Dortmund, too.

He has started just six of his 16 appearances in all competitions this season, spending 579 minutes on the pitch. If he's to ever get back to the level he once operated at he needs to be playing more regularly, but in the immediate future at least, it does not seem he'll get to do so at Dortmund.