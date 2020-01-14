Joe Burrow Reflects on Heisman Trophy, Championship Season After Win vs. Clemson

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

"This is special," LSU quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters following Monday's 42-25 victory over the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Special might be an understatement.

He torched the Tigers defense to the tune of 463 passing yards, five touchdown throws, one touchdown run and zero interceptions, capping off a season that saw him win the Heisman Trophy and set the NCAA record for touchdown passes in one year.

His Tigers found themselves behind by double digits in the early going, but he turned to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to seize control of the game. Chase finished with nine catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns, consistently beating man coverage throughout the game.

There was apparently no lack of confidence from the victors as Burrow said they were already fitted for the championship rings:

Considering LSU defeated Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma to reach this point, the confidence was warranted. Still, this was not just any Clemson team, as the ACC's Tigers were the defending champions who had never lost with Trevor Lawrence under center.

There's a first time for everything, and Burrow made sure of it Monday.