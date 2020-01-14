Joe Burrow, Patrick Queen Win 2020 College Football National Championship MVPs

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Joe Burrow closed his collegiate career in style, winning the offensive MVP award in LSU's 42-25 victory over Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Tigers linebacker Patrick Queen was honored as the game's defensive MVP.

The night belonged to Burrow, who threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns while running for 58 yards and one score.

In addition to his monster numbers, the senior quarterback made history with his touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss in the third quarter. It was his 59th scoring toss of the season, breaking Colt Brennan's record.

Burrow didn't torch the Clemson secondary in the same way he threw at will against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, but he was dominant against a defense that had allowed an FBS-best 151.5 passing yards per game.

Upon hitting Terrace Marshall Jr. in the end zone in the fourth quarter, Burrow pointed to the championship ring that will soon reside on his hand.

Monday was the proper send-off for a quarterback who put together one of the best single seasons ever.

Queen was a constant nuisance for LSU on defense. His eight tackles tied Jacob Phillips for most on the team, and he collected a game-high 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks as well.

Only a junior, Queen may have climbed 2020 draft boards with his effort Monday.