Video: LSU's Justin Jefferson Drops Clemson's Tanner Muse with Nasty Juke

Video: LSU's Justin Jefferson Drops Clemson's Tanner Muse with Nasty JukeJanuary 14, 2020
LSU receiver Justin Jefferson broke Clemson safety Tanner Muse's ankles in the second quarter of Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans:
Top-ranked LSU finished the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase, which gave the Tigers a 21-17 lead—their first lead of the game.
However, Jefferson's play stole the shine away from Chase's touchdown and the fact he's LSU's leading receiver at halftime. Reactions were aplenty:
Jefferson entered the title game with a career-high 102 catches for 1,434 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has far exceeded what many expected from him entering college:
Jefferson's move at Muse's expense was for any doubters who still remained.
