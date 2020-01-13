Video: LSU's Justin Jefferson Drops Clemson's Tanner Muse with Nasty Juke

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIJanuary 14, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: Justin Jefferson #2 of the LSU Tigers attends media day for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

LSU receiver Justin Jefferson broke Clemson safety Tanner Muse's ankles in the second quarter of Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans:

Top-ranked LSU finished the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase, which gave the Tigers a 21-17 lead—their first lead of the game.

However, Jefferson's play stole the shine away from Chase's touchdown and the fact he's LSU's leading receiver at halftime. Reactions were aplenty: 

Jefferson entered the title game with a career-high 102 catches for 1,434 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has far exceeded what many expected from him entering college:

Jefferson's move at Muse's expense was for any doubters who still remained.   

