Bradley Roby, Texans Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $36M Contract Ahead of 2020 FA

The Houston Texans are re-signing cornerback Bradley Roby to a three-year, $36 million contract, per Mike Garafolo and James Palmer of NFL Network.

In his one season with Houston, Roby helped it win the AFC South and reach the second round of the playoffs. He finished with 38 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions—one of which he returned for a touchdown—in 10 regular-season games and emerged as the team's top cornerback.

Roby earned a solid 66.8 grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts and expressed his desire to stay with the Texans, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle:

"I'm very hopeful. That's something that's going to take place when it takes place. I really love this team, I love this city and coaching staff. I love everything about being here. I feel like I was meant to be here. I have a lot of relationships with the guys. I'm looking forward to working it out.

"I definitely wanted to play in the South for a long time. I'm from the South. Being in school in Ohio and then out West in Denver, I'm finally in the South and I definitely feel like it's home. It's ongoing."

He will have that opportunity with this deal after showing the second team of his career enough last season.

The Denver Broncos selected him with a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and he missed just one game in five years with the AFC West team. He was an important part of the secondary rotation and helped the team win the Super Bowl during the 2015 season.

Roby is still in his prime and will be 28 years old during the 2020 campaign. He is postseason-tested, having played on the biggest stage the sport has to offer, and garnered key experience guarding the opponent's best receiver at times for the Texans.

He figures to help anchor the team's secondary again as it pursues another postseason spot during the upcoming season.