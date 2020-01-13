Chuba Hubbard to Forgo 2020 NFL Draft, Return to Oklahoma State

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2020

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oklahoma State Cowboys essentially earned their first win of the 2020 season before it even started.

On Monday, running back Chuba Hubbard announced he is returning to the Big 12 program instead of entering April's NFL draft. The star running back was one of the best players in the country this season, running for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

