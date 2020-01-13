Anthony Pettis Sues USADA, Says He Was Injured During Drug Test Before UFC 241

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency is getting hit with a lawsuit from former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, who claims he suffered an injury "while providing the agency a urine sample immediately before a fight against Nate Diaz in August 2019," according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Okamoto added that Pettis lacerated his right hand "while screwing on the top of a glass collection bottle" after supplying USADA with the requested urine sample.

"We are absolutely filing a lawsuit," Abe Kawa, Pettis' manager, told Okamoto. "We'll be naming USADA, the UFC and the manufacturer of the bottle that Anthony cut himself on."

Pettis lost to Diaz by unanimous decision in UFC 241. The 32-year-old has not fought since.

Pettis disclosed to Okamoto that UFC doctors glued the cut shut on his hand prior to entering the Octagon with Diaz, and he was advised by longtime coach Duke Roufus not to fight at all.

The Milwaukee native went into further detail about the incident on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on Monday (NSFW language):

Last week, Pettis opened up about the toll losing to Diaz took on him:

Pettis (22-9) is set to fight Carlos Diego Ferreira (16-2) in UFC 246's lightweight card on Saturday at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Ferreira is riding a five-fight winning streak, while Pettis has gone 2-3 in his last five outings.