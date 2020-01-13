Browns Rumors: Vikings' George Paton Interview Requested for GM Opening

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly asked the Minnesota Vikings permission to interview George Paton for the team's vacancy at general manager, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Paton is currently the Vikings' assistant general manager and worked with Kevin Stefanski, who was hired as the Browns head coach after serving as offensive coordinator at Minnesota.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the two are close and Stefanski listed Paton as a possible GM option during his interview with Cleveland.

Cleveland is also interviewing Philadelphia Eagles executive Andrew Berry, per Rapoport.

The Browns fired both head coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey after a disappointing 2019 season, then decided to fill the coaching vacancy first this offseason.

"I do think this sets us up well to first hire a head coach and then have the head coach be involved in the hiring of the GM," owner Jimmy Haslam said earlier this month.

Stefanski's relationship with Paton could help, especially considering the long time each has spent in Minnesota. The new coach has been an assistant since 2006, while Paton recently completed his 13th year with the organization.

Per the team's official site, Paton's primary focus in recent years has been to "coordinate scouting and personnel functions within the Vikings Pro Scouting Department."

He experience has caused him to be highly sought after as a general manager candidate and a finalist for several top positions, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. He has also turned down the opportunity to interview with the New York Jets three different times, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

It seems he now has a chance to take the top job with the Browns, even though there will be competition for the position.