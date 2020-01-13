Report: MLB's Ruling on Astros Punishment Could Come at 'Any Time'

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Discipline could come for the Houston Astros "at any time" as MLB approaches the final stages of its investigation, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

The league has undergone a thorough investigation into whether the Astros used electronic equipment to steal signs from opposing teams.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, MLB has interviewed about 60 witnesses and read 76,000 emails during the inquiry.

