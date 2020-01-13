Report: MLB's Ruling on Astros Punishment Could Come at 'Any Time'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 19: Manager AJ Hinch #14 of the Houston Astros walks out of the dugout before Game Six of the League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Discipline could come for the Houston Astros "at any time" as MLB approaches the final stages of its investigation, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

The league has undergone a thorough investigation into whether the Astros used electronic equipment to steal signs from opposing teams. 

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, MLB has interviewed about 60 witnesses and read 76,000 emails during the inquiry.

                                                                                                                                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

