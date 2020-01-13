Report: Declan Rice Scouted by Manchester United amid Rumours of Summer Transfer

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly scouted West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice amid rumours they will try to sign the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent his "personal scout" Simon Wells to watch the Englishman in action during Friday's Premier League defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, according to the Daily Mail's Craig Hope.

Wells is Solskjaer's "most trusted scout" and reports directly to the Manchester United boss, while Rice has emerged as one of the club's top summer targets to strengthen midfield, per the report.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.