Report: Declan Rice Scouted by Manchester United amid Rumours of Summer Transfer

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 13, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Declan Rice of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly scouted West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice amid rumours they will try to sign the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent his "personal scout" Simon Wells to watch the Englishman in action during Friday's Premier League defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, according to the Daily Mail's Craig Hope.

Wells is Solskjaer's "most trusted scout" and reports directly to the Manchester United boss, while Rice has emerged as one of the club's top summer targets to strengthen midfield, per the report.

   

