Clemson vs. LSU: Odds and 2020 College Football Championship Prediction

The Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers have the potential to deliver one of the best College Football Playoff National Championship Games on Monday night in New Orleans.

Top-seeded LSU has rolled through a majority of its opponents, owns six Top 25 wins, has the Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow on its roster and is playing in its home state.

Clemson, which earned the No. 3 seed in part due to its weak strength of schedule in the ACC, is the reigning national champion and boasts comparable, or better, talent at some positions.

Since the matchup was determined December 28, LSU has been viewed as the favorite, while the over/under suggests both programs will light up the Superdome scoreboard.

Odds (via Caesars)

Spread: LSU (-5.5)

Over/Under: 68

Money Line: LSU (-220; bet $220 to win $100); Clemson (+185)

Prediction

LSU 38, Clemson 34

Burrow has led the LSU offense to unimaginable heights this season, as he racked up 5,208 passing yards and 55 touchdowns.

In the Peach Bowl, the Heisman Trophy winner totaled 493 yards and seven scores in a 63-28 thumping of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Burrow's numbers went through a staggering increase from his junior campaign, when he produced 2,894 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

At his disposal are the Biletnikoff Award winner JaMarr Chase and potential first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson, who have combined for 2,993 receiving yards and 36 scoring plays.

In the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson's secondary did not allow a single Ohio State Buckeyes receiver over 70 yards, despite giving up 320 passing yards to Justin Fields.

If Nolan Turner, Tanner Muse and others contain LSU's wideouts by avoiding long gains, Clemson may have a chance to halt the progress of the SEC champion.

Against Ohio State in the first half, Clemson held its opponent to three field goals and one touchdown, instead of letting the game get out of hand.

If Dabo Swinney's side achieves that Monday, it could set the stage for Trevor Lawrence and Co. to move ahead on a few occasions.

Although Clemson does not have a long list of award winners like LSU does, it has a 1,500-yard rusher in Travis Etienne and a 1,000-yard receiver in Tee Higgins who can help it keep pace with the SEC champion.

LSU may claim to have a pass-rushing advantage with linebacker Michael Divinity back from suspension and sack leader K'Lavon Chaisson patrolling the line of scrimmage, but both quarterbacks have thrived against the blitz.

According to Pro Football Focus' Cam Mellor, Lawrence and Burrow have the first- and third-best QB grades when facing the blitz this season. The successful avoidance of pressure along with the abundance of weapons could be a factor in helping the over be one of the profitable bets of the night.

Taking Clemson with the points seems like a good wager as well since three of the last four CFP National Championship Games have been decided by one score, and LSU has let a few ranked teams hang around this season. LSU conceded 27.5 points per game versus its six ranked foes, and if it gives up a similar total or more to Clemson, the reigning champion could hang inside the 5.5-point spread.

While Ed Orgeron's side may not cover, it should win outright thanks to its wide range of offensive talent.

In addition to Chase and Jefferson, Burrow has Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Thaddeus Moss and Terrace Marshall Jr. to operate with.

LSU's ability to win six Top 25 games, its wealth of talent and unofficial home-field advantage at the Superdome should propel it to victory in a tight affair.

